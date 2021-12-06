Six Cougars recognized with post-season honors

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County High School Cougar football team saw six players recognized with selection to either the All-Ridge District team or All-Region 4 team Monday.

Senior John Lyman is the most decorated Cougar. He was named as a first team All-District member on offense as an all-purpose player and as a defensive back. Lyman was also selected as a first team defensive back on the All-Region 4 team.

Several Cougars were selected to the All-River Ridge District second units. Juniors Diego Turner and Alan Fernandez were selected as second team offensive linemen.

Junior Trevor Burton was selected as a second team running back and linebackers. Burton was also selected as a second team running back on the All-Region 4 team.

Two Cougars were selected as honorable mentions on the All-River Ridge District team. Senior Jack Johnson was selected as a center and sophomore Tyler Underwood was recognized as a linebacker.

The All-District first team offense was made up of nine seniors, six juniors and one sophomore. The first team defense included 13 seniors, one junior and two sophomores.

The River Ridge District Offensive Player of the Year is senior Cam Leftwich of Salem. The River Ridge District Defensive Player of the Year is Noah Collins of Salem. The River Ridge District Coach of the Year is Alex Wilkens of Christiansburg.

At the All-Region level, the Offensive Player of the Year was Leftwich of Salem. The Region 4 Defensive Player of the Year is senior defensive lineman Ahmad Poole of GW Danville. Coach Don Holter of Salem was named the Region 4 Coach of the Year.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2021.

