Santa en route to Pulaski for Christmas parade

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

With Pulaski County Jaycees’ annual Christmas parade just a day away, Santa Claus is already en route to greet the local children and take his seat atop a Pulaski fire truck during the procession.

A check with the North Pole Tuesday afternoon revealed Santa departed his workshop that morning and planned to make a few brief stops on his way to Pulaski. Upon landing at an undisclosed location, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies will bring him to the parade site.

The theme of this year’s parade is “My Christmas Wish.” Lin Martin, parade organizer, said the Jaycees had already signed up more than 50 entries as of Tuesday. The registrants include a number of new participants, so Martin feels certain there will be more entries than a typical year.

Those wishing to participate are required to register by calling Martin at 540-577-1197.

Martin said the Jaycees are pleased to be able to return to the standard parade format and route this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s parade was a “reverse parade” in which parade-goers stayed in their vehicles and drove by the parade entries, which remained stationary.

This year, parade participants will once again line up on First Street at 6 p.m., Thursday, starting at Duncan Bridge. At 7 p.m. the procession will turn right onto Jefferson Avenue, then take another right onto Main Street. It proceeds east to Pulaski Plaza, where it disbands.

The parade typically follows the Pulaski Aglow tree lighting ceremony in Jackson Park, but the town has no events slated for the park this year.

Dublin’s Christmas Parade is being held Saturday at 11 a.m. Line-up is at 10 a.m. at the former Dublin Middle School. Participants must call Deanna Marshall at 674-4778 to register.

The parade route is along Giles Avenue, crossing Route 11 and the railroad tracks and then turning left onto Old Route 11. The parade disbands in the Dublin Church of God parking lot.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2021.

