Rosie McPeak Weeks

January 4, 1937 – December 24, 2021

Rosie McPeak Weeks, 84, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at her home in Pulaski County. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ollie McPeak; son, Johnnie Ray Weeks; brother, Elwood McPeak; and sisters, Alma Sutphin and Margaret Waller.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Rose and Doug Yett, Roxane and Tim O’Donnell, and Lilly Bechtel; 4 grandchildren; multiple great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Ogle, Meritha Waller, and Mildred Vires; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Weeks family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2021.

