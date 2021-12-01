Robinson Tract Community Club scavenger hunt

Robinson Tract Community Club will sponsor a holiday scavenger hunt this Friday, December 3. Meet at the community center between 5:30 – 5:45 p.m. for free refreshments. You will be given a map of the roads in the Robinson Tract community and a list of 10 to 12 holiday items to find and give us the name of the road the other is located on. The event starts at 6 p.m. It’s a free event with the community center providing prizes of $100 for first prize, $50 for second prize and $25 for third place. For more information, call 540-239-4720.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2021.

Comments

comments