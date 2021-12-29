Robert Clarence Stough

Robert Clarence Stough, 73, formerly of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021. He passed away at his home in New Bern, NC, with his wife and youngest son by his side.

Bob honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he earned the Silver Star. He and his wife, Sandra, served together as missionaries around the world until Bob’s health began to decline. An anesthesiologist by profession, Dr. Stough was presently working with the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, providing remote patient strategy services. Bob was a faithful member of Temple Church in New Bern. He will be remembered for, among other things, his quick wit and sense of humor.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sandra Stough of the home; his children, Jennifer Deeter (Randy) of Roanoke, Va., Michelle Coffey of Troy, Va., Aaron Stough (Abby) of Phoenix, Arizona, Miriam Hoebelheinrich (Ryan) of Chesterfield, Va., and Jonah Stough of the home; grandchildren, Megan Althouse, Justine Deeter, Rebecca Deeter, Kaitlyn Deeter, Joshua Deeter, Leah Coffey, Emily Coffey, Matthew Coffey, Azariah Stough, Selah Stough, Jackson Hoebelheinrich, Samuel Hoebelheinrich, Olivia Hoebelheinrich, Claire Hoebelheinrich; and two great grandchildren, Piper and Miles Althouse.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia, where he will be laid to rest with military honors.

Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2021.

