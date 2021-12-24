Richard Webster Quesenberry

Richard Webster Quesenberry, age 81 passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born December 17, 1940 in Hiwassee, Virginia to Rosie and Kermit Quesenberry. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 56 years, Brenda Kemp Quesenberry, sons Randall E. Quesenberry and Tracy J. Quesenberry (died at birth), brothers, Clayton (Buster), Tommy, Bobby, Artie, Leon, Lonnie, Roger and Phillip Quesenberry and sisters Alice Arnold and Barbara Chrisley Scott.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing and the time he spent with his golfing buddies, fishing and playing Bingo.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Jack and Kathy Quesenberry, sisters Dixie Crockett and Nora Quesenberry, sister-in-laws Edith Jarrells, Barbara Quesenberry, Ruby Quesenberry and Clara Quesenberry, nephew and Nieces Darrell Jarrells, Sandra (Donald) Boyd, Margie (Glen) Bryant and numerous other nephews and nieces.

