Richard Thomas Taylor

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Richard Thomas Taylor, age 89 of Draper passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 in the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin.

Born March 7, 1932 in Draper, he was the son of the late Coy Thomas Taylor and Lizzie Rebecca Kidd Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Stinson Taylor; infant daughter, Kathy Lynn Taylor; one sister, Joyce Turner, and two brothers, Danny Taylor and Larry Taylor.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea and Japan during the Korean War.

He retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant with 32 years of service. He was a long- time member of the Pulaski Church of God.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law-Karen and Tony Landreth, Draper; son and daughter-in-law Rick and Rhonda Taylor, Statesville, N.C.; grandchildren Tristan Landreth, Sabryn Landreth and Wade Taylor, great granddaughter, Kaylee Taylor, many nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 2 p.m. December 7, 2021 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Tony Eads officiating. Burial Will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery, Pulaski County with full military honors conducted at the graveside.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at Bower Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2021.

