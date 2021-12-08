Randolph Park transformed into ‘Winter Wonderland’ for Winterfest

By PATRICK FORD

“Winterfest was the spirit of Pulaski County, in the heart of Pulaski County” said Peggy White, Pulaski County Tourism Director. Last weekend Randolph Park was transformed into a “Winter wonderland” for the holiday spirited event. An estimated 3,000-4,000 people came out to enjoy the day.

Winterfest even garnered local business support. Lowe’s Fairlawn gifted over 200 woodworking kits, and Phoenix Packaging gifted over 1000 build-a-bears for the children who came out that day. They were joined by 30 craft and boutique vendors with goods ranging from on-site laser engraving to homemade soaps and candles.

For adults, the event even hosted local wineries and distilleries such as, Iron Hear Winery, JH Bards Distillery and JBR Vineyard. They were accompanied by food vendors, including Darrel Mitchells Pork Rinds, who also frequented The Marketplace. Speaking of Ron Ireland, who was a Marketplace performer, was set up and performing for the those who came by the event.

Children also had a chance to not only meet Santa, but also enjoy the Building Bridges S’mores Pit. Attendees could also take a carriage ride with Suther’s Carriage Company. The Pulaski Community Youth Center Festival of Trees had their tree decorating competition with First Bank & Trust taking first place.

“Special thanks to Pulaski County Parks and Recreation for this great partnership with the Pulaski County Tourism Department. Thank you to all our vendors and attendees,” said White when asked about the support her team received in putting Winterfest together. One guest shared with White it made them “proud to be in Pulaski County.”

