Radford University’s BSN is recognized as top in state

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

Radford University’s bachelor’s of science in nursing has received the honor of being recognized as the top ranked program in the state. This recognition was made by nursingprocess.org, who helps provide educational resources that are accurate, reliable and backed by extensive research for those interested in earning degrees online.

Nursingprocess.org measure these programs via three factors. The first is based on students average NCLEX-RN pass rate for first time test takers, over the last five years. The second is by looking at a programs academic quality through enrollment, retention and graduation rates. The last factor is based on nursingprocess.org’s editorial staff ratings and the overall reputation of said nursing school. Their data comes from IPED, state board of nursing websites, U.S. News and World Report, Niche, Grad Reports, Rate My Professor and official school websites.

“This ranking is a testament to our School of Nursing faculty and staff’s commitment to quality education and focus on individual students,” said Johnnie Sue Wijewardane, Ph.D., dean of the Radford University School of Nursing. “Our students interact daily with committed faculty who demonstrate a passion for educating nurses and for mentoring nursing students and graduates as they transition into practice and beyond. These meaningful interactions with faculty and our exceptional clinical partners provide our students with a first-class nursing education experience.”

Written by: Editor on December 15, 2021.

