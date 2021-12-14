Radford schools investigate potential threat

Radford, Va.-This morning at approximately 7:35 a.m. Radford City Public Schools was notified of a potential threat involving the use of a firearm via social media. Radford City Public Schools immediately contacted the Radford City Police Department, who responded to school campuses right away. Radford City Schools placed all schools into shelter in place and sent a message to parents.

Radford City Police Department investigated the threat and found the threat to have originated on social media in another locality.

Radford City Police Department and Radford City Public Schools would like to thank the following agencies who aided in the response the Virginia State Police, Blacksburg Police Department, Virginia Tech Police Department, Radford University Police Department, and the Radford Sheriff’s Office.

“Student safety is a priority for community and agency, thanks to all of the agencies who aided in our response this morning. Radford City Police Department will continue to keep the safety of our students paramount and will be providing additional security to all school campuses over the following days,” said Chief Dodson.

“The Radford City School Division prides itself on making students, staff and school community safety a priority each and every day. We are grateful for the partnership we have with our local law enforcement agencies and are extremely proud of how our entire school community (students and staff in particular) handled this situation,” said Superintendent Graham.

December 14, 2021.

