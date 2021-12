Pulaski on Main raises toys for Toys for Tots

Pulaski On Main dropped of the toys they donated to the Main Street Grill drop-off point. This year they brought in nearly $350 worth of toys for boys and girls for the Toys for Tots program. Main Street Grill served as the drop-off location for several downtown businesses this year.

