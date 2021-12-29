Pulaski eyeing mountain bike course

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’s not a done deal, but town of Pulaski has its eyes on creating a mountain bike park that would provide another form of recreation for area residents and serve as a draw for tourists.

Brady Deal, town planning and economic development director, said the prospect of creating a mountain bike park arose in the course of working with a company creating ramps for the new skateboard park on First Street.

“While working with this firm we discovered they also had a sort of sister company that did mountain bike parks. We decided there is a parcel of property that really lends itself to this park and wanted to move forward with getting some initial conceptual designs created,” Deal explained.

The 8-acre tract of property suggested is on Route 99, east of town. Formerly used for a community garden, the tract is adjacent to Peak Creek and New River Trail, and easily accessible from Interstate 81.

“Our goal here is a little bit more for the tourism aspect,” Deal told Pulaski Town Council. “As the skatepark is more serving direct residents, we feel like this will serve a little bit more of a tourism aspect.”

He explained that the Roanoke Valley and Virginia’s Blue Ridge region are the only silver level regions recognized on the east coast by International Mountain Biking Association.

“On the east coast, Virginia’s Blue Ridge is a destination for mountain biking, particularly the Roanoke Valley. And so what we would like to do is tap into that a little bit,” Deal said. Offering a mountain bike park would draw to Pulaski people from across the nation that come to utilize the mountain bike parks and trails in this region, he said.

Presenting council members with a draft concept for the park, Deal said, “we think this park has potential of doing that. The designers were very excited when we told them the size of the property and then showed them the layout and the topography.”

Deal said the overall concept to create more recreation within the town grew out of a town comprehensive plan survey, which garnered 560 responses. Comprehensive plans set forth the direction a locality intends to follow into the future.

A broad theme of the local survey had respondents list their favorite places in town. Deal said seven of the eight places listed were outdoor amenities.

“So that definitely spoke volumes to us. We know there’s a lot of outdoor beauty in our town and there’s a lot of possibilities to create better recreation opportunities for our citizens,” he added.

Deal said the mountain bike park conceptual plans break down the project into three phases of development. The park, at completion, would consist of trails with various features such as ramps, jumps and rock beds. There would be sections of trail for beginner, intermediate and advanced skills.

The company that created the conceptual designs will create 3-D renderings of the park and cost estimates for building the park in phases if instructed to do so.

“So this is a project that’s a lot further behind than the skate park, but it’s one that we went ahead and pressed forward to get some design services, just to see if this was something council would be interested in moving forward with,” Deal told council.

Town Manager Darlene Burcham pointed out that tract of land has limited use due to its proximity to the creek. Looking at the best use for the land, she said, a mountain bike park may be the best use, especially given the importance placed on outdoor activities in the region. She questioned whether council was comfortable with proceeding.

“This will probably be one of the biggest assets we have,” said Councilman Jamie Radcliffe, noting such facilities are “packed” everywhere there is one.

Burcham said the proximity to the interstate makes it that much better.

Deal said the Blue Ridge chapter of International Mountain Biking Association is “very excited” about the proposed park. The group said it could market the park to its members and other people that come to the area to ride.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2021.

Comments

comments