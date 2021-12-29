Pulaski council alters meeting schedule

Pulaski Town Council is making changes to two of its meetings during the first part of 2022.

The January legislative meeting, scheduled for Jan. 4, is cancelled this year. However, council will still hold its Jan. 18 work session. That public portion of the work session begins at 6:30 p.m.

In February, town council’s Tuesday, Feb. 1 legislative meeting is being rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The change was made due to the annual Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Dinner being scheduled Feb. 1.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2021.

