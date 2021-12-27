Pulaski accepts SGR paving funds

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski has accepted over $270,000 in transportation grant funds that will enable it to pave Randolph Avenue to the county line.

Town council recently approved a resolution to accept $274,341 in Virginia Department of Transportation State of Good Repair (SGR) funds following a public hearing in which no one from the public spoke.

The funds were applied for about two years ago, but approved projects were only recently revealed. Funds for three other projects were requested, but due to the amount of time it took to receive approval, the cost of the other projects exceeded available funding, according to Town Manager Darlene Burcham.

Paving of Randolph Avenue will take place in the spring. Burcham said the project will be fully covered by the SGR funding and no match is required by the town.

The cost to pave Randolph will not impact the town’s standard paving budget.

