Promotions announced

Pulaski Police Department Capt. Mike Hudson, left, with newly promoted corporals Dustin Jones and Paula Linkous. Formerly assigned to the Narcotics Division, Linkous has been with Pulaski Police Department four years. She has 15 years of law enforcement experience. Jones was a senior patrol officer before promotion. He has been with the department three years.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2021.

