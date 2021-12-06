Private schools eligible for ARP assistance

RICHMOND — Virginia Department of Education is inviting private schools that enroll a significant number of students from low-income families to apply for support under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). The support includes services, supplies and other assistance to address the impact of COVID-19.

ARP, approved by Congress in March 2021, includes $2.75 billion in funding for the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools program, also known as EANS. Virginia’s EANS allocation is $46.3 million.

Under the act, services and assistance for non-public schools are limited to those that enroll a significant percentage of students from low-income families and have felt the greatest impacts from the pandemic. The number of infections, the amount of instructional time lost, or the economic impact on the school community is used to determine impact.

“The pandemic has been a challenging time for children and staff at all of our schools, both public and private, as everyone wants to do the right thing to keep children safe and healthy,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “We want to be sure all schools get as much help and support as possible as they navigate the way forward. This assistance will help private schools support necessary mitigation strategies, or provide the instruction children need to recover academically.”

To be eligible for assistance, the minimum threshold for low-income enrollment is 25%. In addition, schools must have state-recognized accreditation through the Virginia Council on Private Education, or certify their compliance with all state laws that apply to schools accredited through VCPE.

Non-public schools do not receive direct allocations or reimbursements under the EANS program. Rather, state education departments use EANS funds to procure services and assistance requested by eligible schools in their applications. Approved services and assistance for non-public schools under the act include, but are not limited to, the following:

Supplies to sanitize and disinfect school facilities.

Personal protective equipment.

Ventilation systems, including windows or portable air purification systems.

Training and professional development for staff on sanitization, the use of personal protective equipment, and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.

Physical barriers to facilitate social distancing.

Other materials, supplies, or equipment recommended by the CDC for reopening and operation of school facilities to maintain health and safety.

Educational and support services to address learning loss.

To be considered for assistance under the EANS program, eligible private schools must submit a completed application to VDOE by Dec. 10. The application form and additional information on the EANS program are available on the VDOE website, www.doe.virginia.gov.

According to Virginia Council on Private Education, there are 488 accredited K-12 private schools in the commonwealth serving approximately 112,000 students.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2021.

