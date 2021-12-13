Police: Man tried to take officer’s gun

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Police Department says a man fought with officers and tried to take one’s firearm as they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Southeast First Street and Washington Avenue at 5:07 p.m. for a report of a possibly wanted subject in that area. Upon arrival, the subject, identified at Christopher Adam Gillespie, allegedly provided the officers with a false identity, according to a press release authorized by Chief J.D. Neice.

As the officers attempted to place Gillespie under arrest, “an altercation ensued in which the subject assaulted both officers. During the altercation, the subject attempted to remove one officer’s firearm,” Neice said. With the help of other responding officers, Gillespie, 28, of Draper, was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit.

Police say Gillespie and the two officers involved in the tussle were treated for minor injuries at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski emergency room and released.

Gillespie is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. According to jail records, Gillespie’s outstanding warrant is a felony narcotics possession charge from Oct. 18.

Multiple charges were filed as a result of Wednesday’s encounter. Gillespie is charged with felony attempted assault to disarm an officer, two counts of felony assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, and one misdemeanor count each of obstruction of justice by resisting arrest, obstruction of justice by false identification and possession of a concealed weapon.

Neice says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are being considered.

