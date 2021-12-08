Pedestrian killed on interstate ID’d

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BRISTOL — Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian struck by two cars and killed on Interstate 81 Nov. 29. No charges will be filed against the drivers.

According to state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, Edward C. Henegar, 63, was walking in the travel lane of the northbound exit, at Exit 5, when he was hit by a 2015 Chrysler 200 and a 2013 Lexus attempting to exit the interstate. Henegar was not wearing any reflective clothing, so the drivers were unable to avoid hitting him, she noted.

Henegar died at the scene, which was in the city of Bristol. Geller said the location originally was identified at Washington County.

Henegar’s last known address was in Virginia Beach.

