PCHS Theatre/Drama Dept. performs White Christmas

By EVAN HULL

Student Writer

From Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19, the PCHS Theatre/Drama presented their production of “White Christmas”. The production consisted of two separate casts that alternated between each of the four nights, Thursday and Saturday being the underclassmen-led cast, and Friday and Sunday being the upperclassmen-led cast. According to the Head Theatre/Drama Director, Jeff McCoy, “Having to practice with two casts was very challenging but very rewarding. It’s great to give everyone an opportunity to lead when they are underclassmen so that when they are juniors and seniors they will be able to take on bigger roles.”

The production and choreography were spot-on and the cast put on a show. The main characters were: Bob Wallace, played by juniors Seth Martin and James Johnson, Phil Davis, played by freshman Colin Hall and Allen Queen, Betty Haynes, played by sophomore Samantha Scott and senior Hailey Barnson, Judy Haynes, played by junior Brittany Back and senior Mandi Hopper, General Waverly, played by junior Austin McGuire for both casts, Ralph Sheldrake, played by junior Ben Rorrer for both casts, Martha Watson, played by junior Gwen Arnold and senior Carrie Blankenship, and finally Susan Waverly, played by juniors Alexis Back and Morgan Lindsey.

The show displayed incredible singing and dancing talent from all the cast members, putting together a wide variety of wonderful solos, duets, and dance numbers (including a very impressive tap dance) that all fit into the show perfectly. After the performance, McCoy stated, “No show goes exactly perfectly to plan, not even on Broadway, but there wasn’t a single scene that I thought went badly. Everyone did a great job performing.” Recently, cast members had just finished wrapping up their competition called “One Act”, where they travel and compete against other schools to see which school can put together the best performance under a certain time limit. This meant that the members had been practicing for two shows at the same time for several weeks. Senior Mandi Hopper said, “It was hectic having to balance two shows at once, but this is the best group of people to do it with because we all are supportive of each other during the good times and the bad.” Senior Krystal Mattson says that her experience has also been crazy, “Having to balance school, practice, and work all at one time is extremely challenging, but it’s very rewarding when you see your hard work pay off.”

McCoy and junior Austin McGuire both credit the seniors with their hard work and dedication; both of them said, “The seniors put everyone on their back and really help move everything along smoothly. The process of transitioning from “One Act” to “White Christmas” would be extremely challenging without them.” Though the seniors get high praise from all of their fellow underclassmen cast members, the seniors also gave high praise in return. Seniors Alex Johnson, Carrie Blankenship, Allen Queen, Hailey Barnson, and Grace Kaiser all said that the underclassmen have done a great job adjusting to and learning everything so far. These seniors have thought that junior Austin McGuire and freshman Jordan English have done a great job of being role models for the underclassmen, saying that they set an example of how to work hard and try your best every day. After overcoming all these challenges the theatre/drama dept. put together a fantastic performance and got everyone attending into the holiday spirit!

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2021.

Comments

comments