PCHS MVC candidates announced

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County High School officially announced their nominees for the annual Most Valuable Cougar Award Tuesday during a ceremony at the PCHS Little Theatre.

The Most Valuable Cougar Award is the most prestigious award bestowed upon a member of the Pulaski County HIgh School senior class. The nominees are chosen by their fellow classmates and each nominee is an outstanding representative of the Class of 2022. These students will serve as ambassadors for the student body during their senior year.

To be eligible for the Most Valuable Cougar Award, students must meet certain criteria and qualifications. First, they must value education and strive to reach his/her potential. They must set goals and work to accomplish them. They must participate in activities and enhance them through his/her involvement.

Candidates must maintain good school attendance, exhibit strong character, integrity and loyalty, and turn setbacks into victories. They should recognize their teachers, peers and family as valuable human beings. They will take risks and share new experiences with others, as well as valuing friendships. They will take pride in their accomplishments and celebrate the accomplishments of others, and they must represent their school well at extra-curricular and community events.

The first nominee has maintained straight A’s since kindergarten. This nominee has been a DECA member for three years, National Honor Society for two, and is a certified Scuba diver. This nominee has participated in competition cheer for four years and sideline cheer for three years here at PCHS. She has been accepted to Virginia Tech for 2022 with a BioChem major and pre-med focus. This first nominee likes to spend her spare time baking and cooking with a little Crossfit added in. She is the daughter of Dustin and Faye Lyons. The first nominee is Ms. Kimberly Lyons.

The second nominee is a member of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. They have an immense amount of love for the arts – including singing, dancing, acting, drawing, playing and composing music on four different instruments, three of which are self-taught, plus has competed and placed in talent shows, participated in theatre, band and choir since middle school. This Cougar grew up in Pulaski and has been passionate about school and his community since he was a Critzer Critter. He recently spoke at the VSBA Conference, is president of Red Cross and GSA and is a student representative of the School Board and the Equity Team. He is the son of Barry Semones and Swana Coffey. The second nominee is Mr. Skyy Semones.

The third nominee is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, fluent in four languages, dual enrolled at NRCC and is the reporter for our Red Cross Club. This nominee was recently accepted to Virginia Tech as a Bio major and is currently working to earn her Pharmacy Tech license. She also serves as the Science MACC team captain and is parliamentarian for the National Honor Society. The next nominee is a governor’s school student and will earn her associates degree by next summer. She is the daughter of Amit and Monika Arora. The third nominee is Ms. Arushi Arora.

The fourth nominee is a member of the National Honor Society and the International Thespian Society. He has participated with the PCHS Theater Arts department since he was in the first grade. He is an active member of the First United Methodist Church. This nominee has also represented the Class of 2022 as a senior of the month for our district’s school board meeting. You might find this nominee volunteering for The Daily Bread or the Color Me Cameron Run/Walk. He is the son of Brian Queen and Leslie Queen. The fourth nominee is Mr. Allen Queen.

The fifth nominee has participated in DECA this school year, served on the CTE advisory team and Equity Team, and has been a member of the National Honor Society since her tenth-grade year. This nominee is currently serving as the National Honor Society president and Senior Class President. She is the daughter of Marvin and Stacy Arnold. The fifth nominee is Ms. Brooke Arnold.

The next nominee is a member of the National Honor Society, a member of Skills USA, Red Cross and FCA. This nominee is a member of Phi Beta Kappa at NRCC and has attended Southwest Virginia Governor’s School. This nominee has been a member of the softball team and choir during her time at PCHS. The final nominee is a member of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church and has made NRCC Dean’s list. She is the daughter of Matthew and Brenda Puckett. The sixth nominee is Ms. Gwendolyn Puckett.

The seventh nominee is a member of the National Honor Society, a class officer for two years, and a member of the Golden Cougar Marching band for two years. This nominee has been performing with the PCHS Theater Arts department since first grade, and has held roles in many productions. This seventh nominee is also a member of the PCHS Advanced Choir and takes dance classes in her free time. She is the daughter of Bryant and Bridget Blankenship. The seventh nominee is Ms. Carrie Blankenship.

The final nominee is a lifelong Cougar who radiates positivity and energy into our cougar community on a daily basis. This nominee has participated in dual enrollment CTE courses and has completed all levels of electricity and makers lab. This student was our first Senior of the Month for this senior class. He is the son of Marissa Rollins and Anthony Mcalone. The eighth and final nominee is Mr. Elaja Rollins.

The Most Valuable Cougar Award will be presented as a part of the senior awards assembly in the spring.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2021.

Comments

comments