Overdose reversal drug distributed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

In an effort to reduce area opioid-related drug overdoses New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) is distributing Narcan at its Pulaski clinic on Washington Avenue this afternoon.

Narcan is the nasal spray form of Naloxone, a medication proven to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose. The reversal drug is available free of charge, but anyone receiving it must fill out that attached form and bring it with them, even if they are replacing an expired dose.

Distribution will take place 3-4 p.m. at 327 N. Washington Ave. in Pulaski. Those picking up a dose are asked to use the staff entrance at the rear of the building.

Narcan is available to organizations or individuals who need to have Narcan available or anyone wishing to have a dose available in the event they encounter a need. Anyone who has never received “REVIVE” training on how to administer Narcan should allow a few minutes for a brief overview of the process.

According to Mike Wade, NRVCS community wellness & outreach coordinator, opioid overdoses have “increased significantly” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written by: Editor on December 10, 2021.

