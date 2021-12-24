Ottis Clyde Martin

Ottis Clyde Martin, age 79 formerly of Draper passed away Wednesday evening December 22, 2021 at the Radford Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born September 19, 1942 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Edgar Jefferson Martin & Estelle Underwood Martin. He was also preceded in death by hiswife, Nancy Elaine Lawson Martin; brothers, Ralph Jefferson Martin, Alfred McKinley Martin, William“Burt” Martin and sisters, Pauline Frances Chrisley, Annie Louise Ratcliffe, Eula Fay Lawson, Virginia Lee Frazier, Ruth Naomi Wall and Brenda Darlene Jarrells.

He is survived by his sons James “Jay” Martin and Perry Duncan, Pulaski, Stanley Lloyd Martin, Draper; special grandson, Dakota Chase Cummins, granddaughters Hanna, Nica and Sierra, numerous great grandchildren, sister Juanita Davis, Dublin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

December 24, 2021.

