Open House features visits with Santa

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Area children will have an opportunity to get some one-on-one time with Santa Claus later this month when the jolly old elf visits Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski.

The museum, 51 Commerce St. in Pulaski, is holding an Open House featuring Santa Claus Thursday, Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. In addition to giving the public an opportunity to peruse museum displays and see what it has to offer, Santa Claus will be available for photographs with “the kids and kids at heart.”

There also will be hot cocoa and cookies and a number of activities for the kids, including a station to make candy trains and a scavenger hunt to locate past sightings of Santa among the museum’s historic displays.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2021.

