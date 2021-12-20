One arrest in Wytheville attempted burglary; search continues for others

The Virginia State Police has made one arrest and is still searching for additional suspects connected with an attempted burglary at a Wythe County ATV dealership early Saturday morning (Dec. 18).

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a Wythe County Sheriff’s Deputy encountered several individuals attempting to break into an ATV dealership located in the 2000 block of Chapman Road in Wytheville. The individuals fled the scene on foot and the sheriff’s office requested Virginia State Police (VSP) to aid with searching for the suspects. During the course of the search, the sheriff’s office requested VSP to take the lead on the incident.

During the search efforts, state police located Christopher A. Thomas, 35, (no known address) and have charged him with conspiracy to commit grand larceny, conspiracy to enter a structure to commit a burglary, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing on railroad property. He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

State police is also still seeking information on a 2016 Hyundai sedan with Pennsylvania license plates: LSG 0399. This vehicle may be involved in this morning’s attempted burglary.

VSP is investigating a previous larceny at the same dealership that occurred Aug. 28, 2021. During that incident, several motorcycles – worth thousands of dollars – were stolen by a small group of individuals.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s incident or the August thefts or sightings of the Hyundai is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

