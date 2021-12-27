On-duty deputy charged with DUI

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An on-duty Pulaski County deputy was arrested on a charge of intoxicated driving Christmas Eve after he hit a curb in Fairlawn and blew out a tire. Court documents show a breath administered following his arrest was nearly double the legal limit.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office contacted state police around 7:13 p.m. Friday for assistance after receiving a 911 call of a sheriff’s vehicle “driving erratically.”

When a state trooper located the patrol vehicle in the 6100 block of Warren Newcomb Drive in Fairlawn, it had struck a curb and sustained minor damage. The deputy driving the vehicle, Lemmie Leonidas Sanders, 35, of Christiansburg, was taken into custody and charged with first offense driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor, carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

According to court files, Sanders was released from custody on a $5,000 unsecured bond just after 11 p.m. Friday.

A criminal complaint filed by Trooper J.T. Wukich indicates a witness followed Sanders in the patrol car from Christiansburg “and said the vehicle was all over the road and almost struck [another] vehicle head-on.”

Wukich indicates a tire blowing out upon striking the curb disabled the patrol car. He says Sanders smelled of alcohol; had glassy, blood-shot eyes, and showed signs of impairment while performing the nine-step walk.

The trooper’s complaint says the final result of three Breathalyzer tests administered was .18%. The official test sample taken at 9:48 p.m. was .13%, court records show. The legal limit is .08%.

Information on a bail determination document filed with the court indicates Sanders has lived in the community 15 years and that he has been employed by the sheriff’s office 7.5 months.

He was employed by Pulaski Police Department prior to joining the sheriff’s office. The length of his employment there has not yet been determined.

In response to the incident Sheriff Mike Worrell said, “Mr Sanders was an employee of Pulaski County Sheriff’s office when the incident occurred. Also we did contact the Virginia State Police to handle this matter to promote transparency and also to prevent the appearance of any conflict of interest.”

Sanders was said to be “polite and cooperative” during the arrest process.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2021.

