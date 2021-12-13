NRVCS seeks ages 18-34 for focus group

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 34, New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) needs your input for a focus group being held Tuesday afternoon. A gift card will be provided to active participants.

Mike Wade, NRVCS community wellness & outreach coordinator, said the agency is working with Virginia’s Office of Behavioral Health Wellness (OBHW) to facilitate the focus group, which will be held via Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The process should take 50-60 minutes.

Group discussion is aimed at finding out what media sources community members use most often and how they view health and wellness, including physical, mental, emotional, financial, environmental, occupational, spiritual and social wellness.

Participation by persons of color is of particular interest.

A $25 Subway gift card will be provided to participants who keep their camera on and are actively engaged for the entirety of the group discussion. A complete mailing address will be needed for card delivery.

Sign up by emailing Wade at mwade@nrvcs.org no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2021.

