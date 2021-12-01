NRV Airport to receive federal funds

By PATRICK FORD

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) have announced that Virginia airports will be receive nearly $400 million in federal funds thanks to the infrastructure plan. Of that $400 million, $1,480,000 will go to Pulaski’s New River Valley Airport.

This funding comes from Virginia’s $15 million share of the $25 billion set aside for airports across the country. Funds can be used for runways, terminals, backlogged repairs, reducing emissions, promoting more electrical options and concessions.

Plans are in the works for how this money will be spent, NRV Regional Airport manager Aaron Brummit said, “We are glad to get this infrastructure money. We will be using it to promote economic development through the airport.”

Currently no U.S. airport ranks within the top 25 airports in the world. The infrastructure bill aims to modernize our airports and to make U.S. airports more competitive on the world stage. These monies also aim to help strengthen supply chains, expedite commerce, and reduce the impact airports have the environment of their neighbors.

The New River Valley Airport construction began in 1958, two years after the New River Valley Airport Commission was created to have jurisdiction over the then 380 acres of land just off route 11. Airport construction was completed June 3 1962, ready for business.

Today the airport is managed by local governments and is home to several small planes, U.S. Customs and Border Protections Office. It is also an Official Port of Entry, and a Foreign Trade Zone.

