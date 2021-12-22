New River Valley Chapter 2021 Reading Teacher of the Year

Rachel Simmers, Title I Teacher at Dublin Elementary School, was awarded the honor of the Virginia State Literacy Association New River Valley Chapter 2021 Reading Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Simmers is a team player who is eager to go the extra mile to support all students at Dublin Elementary School through programs, such as virtual reading nights and putting new books in the hands of students. Mrs. Simmers has been teaching for 18 years. She received her Reading Specialist certification in 2018. She is currently involved in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling training. Mrs. Simmers always strives to bring best practices into the classroom.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2021.

Comments

comments