More funds available for small businesses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

NEW RIVER VALLEY — After awarding more than $900,000 in grants to help New River Valley small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, another $660,000 will be awarded in a second round that just opened.

The portal to apply for a New River Valley Small Business Relief Program grant of up to $15,000 will be open until Jan. 28. Applicants are encouraged to reach out to Giles County at tourism@gilescounty.org to ensure a smooth application process for all, said Cora Gnegy, tourism marketing director for Giles County, which is administering the program on behalf of the region.

The application is available at VirginiasMtnPlayground.com/Grants and hard copies are available at county and town administration buildings throughout the region.

To be eligible for a grant, a business must have its principal place of business in Pulaski County and towns within, Floyd County and town within, Giles County and towns within, Montgomery County and the towns within, or the City of Radford. It also must be locally or regionally owned and must be located in the New River Valley.

Eligible businesses also must have 20 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) employees (40 hours/week) at the application date. The business must have been operational by March 12, 2020 and must be realizing a direct negative impact from COVID-19, such as revenue loss, reduced sales, closure or suspended operation, employment decline, or business interruption.

The business also must have eligible expenses not already covered by other CARES funding or any other support funding source such as PPP, local COVID-related grants, Rebuild Virginia grants, etc., and they must be current on all fees, permits and taxes as of March 1, 2020.

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development provided the $1.6 million in relief program funds as part of a Community Development Block Grant award to assist localities in mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The grant funds can be used to cover rent or mortgage payments (up to 6 months’ worth, between March 12, 2020 and application date); expenses paid that were directly related to COVID-19, from March 12, 2020 through application date; equipment purchased since March 12, 2020 to maintain business or to help business maintain social/physical distancing; PPE expenses for employees or customers, purchased since March 12, 2020 and used in place of business to sustain business operations; technology or subscriptions to assist navigating the ongoing public health situation, cleaning or maintenance supplies or services, etc.

Funds for approved applicants will be dispersed beginning in January 2022.

A regional Application Review Committee and Project Management Team is overseeing the selection process.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2021.

