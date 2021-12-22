Meeting set for draft Peak Creek plan

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Area landowners are encouraged to attend a January public meeting to unveil a draft plan to reduce fecal bacteria in Peak Creek.

Fecal levels in the creek currently do not meet water quality standards, thus posing a risk to the health of humans coming into contact with the water, according to a press release from Friends of Peak Creek Inc. (FOPC).

As a result, Pulaski, Pulaski County, FOPC and New River Conservancy have worked with local residents and organizations for the past eight months to develop a clean-up plan for the creek. The plan outlines the best ways to reduce fecal bacteria, but its success relies on voluntary actions from local landowners, the release states.

To learn more about the plan, attend a Jan. 6 meeting at 7 p.m. at Pulaski Train Station, 20 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Refreshments are being provided.

In addition to a presentation of the draft plan, the meeting also will include numerous displays created by project partners. The draft will then be made available for public review before a 30-day public comment period to receive feedback. The draft will then be submitted to Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

For more information, contact Cathy Hanks, FOPC president, at info@friendsofpeakcreek.org or Karen Kline, senior research scientist, Biological Systems Engineering, at klinek@vt.edu.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2021.

Comments

comments