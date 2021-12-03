Lorna Lea Long Shumate

September 3, 1959 – December 1, 2021

Lorna Lea Long Shumate, 62, of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She attended Fairlawn Church of God and was the Retail Price Coordinator at Food Lion in Roanoke.

Survivors include her fiancé, Ron Dellinger; sons, Carl Powers (Tara Whitlock), Brad Powers (Maureen), and Jason Powers (Elizabeth); parents, Tyrone Gordon and Eleanor Ann Long; grandchildren, Kourtney, Cody, Keegan, and Luka Powers, and William Whitlock; brother, James “Jimmy” Long; sisters, Connie Creed (Kenny), Susan Ramsey (Greg), and Dana Scott; niece, Michelle Lawrence; great niece, Kaitlyn Lawrence; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Fairlawn Church of God of Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marcus Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

Lorna’s family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2021.

Comments

comments