Linda Gaye Wade Lawson

Linda Gaye Wade Lawson, age 64 of Pulaski passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. Born April 26, 1957 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Riner Wade and Melva Smith Wade. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Hall.

She is survived by her very special friend Herman Largen, children Wendy May Akers, Donald Lawson, Jr., Jessica Lynn Lawson, “like a daughter” Kay Smith, numerous grandchildren, brothers Ronnie Wade, Phil Wade, and sisters Pat Saunders and Kathy Hight.

Funeral services will be held Friday 6 p.m. December 3, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. A Private family entombment will at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends Friday from 4:30 p.m. until service time at the Funeral Home.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2021.

