Libraries offering at-home COVID tests

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski and Dublin libraries are sources of more than just books. They’re now offering free COVID-19 test kits to take at home.

In conjunction with Virginia Department of Health, participating libraries are now offering at-home test kits that enable self-testing in ones own home. Both Pulaski and Dublin are offering the free kits.

A library card is not required to obtain a kit; however, valid identification and an internet connection are required to take the test.

Questions should be directed to Sally Warburton at 980-7770.

