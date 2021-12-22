LeCollins Manor brings Christmas joy to Pulaski

By PATRICK FORD

Blake Le may have outdone himself this year bringing the spirit of Christmas to his and Mayor Shannon’s home . With the first floor of their completely decorated home for the holidays, Shannon and Blake hosted a series of tours, benefiting different nonprofits in the area .

The first of these tours served as a fundraiser for The Raymond F. Radcliffe Transportation Museum. We are so very grateful for the generosity of both Blake and Shannon for hosting the Christmas Social on Dec. 12 to benefit the Ratcliffe Museum,” said April Martin, director of the museum. “We are not sure how many small-town Mayors open their houses for the Holidays, but we certainly know how blessed our town is and appreciate all the effort and hospitality extended” continued April.

With 25 plus attendees, LeCollins Manor raised around $1,600 for the museum Sunday, Dec. 12. However, the museum was not the only recipient . That following Tuesday, LeCollins Manor hosted a food drive for the Emergency Needs Task Force, of which Shannon Collins previously served as board chair . “Judging by all the hams, probably between 20-25 meals with all the fixings,” said Blake Le when asked how much food was raised .

Le and Collins plan on holding more events in the future, hinting at a Mardi Gras Ball, and possibly even a winter formal . Le said, “We enjoy hosting and planning events, so we want to continue doing events for Pulaski.”

