Last Illusion bringing holiday magic to theatre

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Last Illusion-The Premiere Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Pulaski Theatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Roanoke-based band first appeared at the theatre in 2015 and has proven to be a popular holiday event. The group describes its show as “effects-heavy.”

According to the band’s Facebook page, Last Illusion was formed with the sole purpose of becoming the premiere musical tribute to the popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO). TSO, founded by the late Paul O’Neill, was envisioned to provide a rock-classical mix to Christmas, reminiscent of Emerson, Lake and Palmer,” and a “rock-opera aspect” suggestive of The Who.

“Christmas is a magical time and Last Illusion looks to impart some of that Christmas Magic on our audiences. We love TSO. We are growing every year and reaching new audiences,” states the Roanoke-based band.

The 10-member ensemble features Tommy Hahn on bass guitar; John Morton and Jim Gober, guitars; Mike Morrison, drums; Betsy Slease, keyboards; Wayne Irby, vocals and percussion; Melody Irby, Melissa Simpson Gretchen Jamison and Holly Sweet, vocals, and Cliff Williams, narration and vocals.

Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/207765832197, at the ticket booth the night of the concert, unless there is an advance sell-out, and at Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski and Dublin, Poor Boys Produce in Pulaski and Pulaski County Visitor’s Center in Dublin.

The theatre’s next scheduled event after Last Illusion is two shows of “The Nutcracker” by Derek Wagner Dance Center in Radford Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on December 8, 2021.

