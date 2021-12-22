Lady Cougars pound Patriots

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Lady Cougars hosted Patrick Henry High School Tuesday in what was expected in the preseason to be a very tough test. The end result was not what most expected, as the Lady Cougars earned a 60-37 win over the Patriots to move to 4-1 on the season.

Much of the pregame talk was about who the visiting Patrick Henry Patriots (6-1) were missing, but what most didn’t consider was the Pulaski County also had two key players sitting on the bench in street clothes.

“I know having Shelby Fiddler is out with an injury and Jada Cook was out sick, but we’re still missing a few of our own too,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff said. “Courtney Cregger is still out with an injury and we’ve been without Taryn Blankenship all season. We’re hoping to get Courtney back soon and possibly having Taryn back in action before the season ends, but we still have to play our schedule. I’m pretty proud of the way our girls have stepped up.”

“Stepped up” is exactly what many of the younger Lady Cougars have done. When players come into the game off the bench, there is usually no noticeable drop off in the level of play.

“It’s like we have waves,” Coach Ratcliff said. “Those waves just keep on coming. Once one wave dies down, the next wave just keeps on going.”

The game opened with Patrick Henry taking a quick 6-2 lead, but the Lady Cougars didn’t bat an eye. By the end of the first quarter Pulaski County held a 15-9 lead and senior Ally Fleenor was quickly closing in on reaching a major goal.

“We knew she was seven points away from 1,000 points at the start of the game,” Ratcliff said. “That’s a big achievement for anyone. We let the Patrick Henry coaching staff know we were going to stop the game to recognize the moment when it happened. It’s just a really big deal and something to really be proud of. Ally is a great young lady and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Fleenor hit 1,001 points with a tough layup fighting through two Patriot defenders with 4:51 remaining in the first half.

Fortunately for the Lady Cougars, the momentum stayed in their favor. By halftime Pulaski County held a 32-18 lead. Things didn’t get much better for Patrick Henry in the third, with Pulaski County outscoring them 17-10 to take a 49-28 lead. The Lady Cougars worked the clock while still outscoring the Patriots 11-9 in the fourth to earn the 60-37 win.

Fleenor finished with a game and team high 19 points. Keslyn Secrist backed her up with 15 points and Jaden Lawson added 10 points. Erin Russell put nine points in the book. Paige Huff scored five and Hannah Keefer added the final two points.

The Lady Cougars only went to the free throw line four times, but they made good on all four attempts. Secrist hit two big three pointers in the first quarter. Fleenor had one in the fourth.

The Patriots made good on three of eight from the charity stripe. Nevia Childress hit five three points shots for 15 points to lead the Patriots. Trinity Bredlove added two three pointers on her way to 11 points.

The JV game saw Pulaski County tested for the first time this season. For much of the first half, the younger Lady Cougars looked a step off and a second slow, but as the game moved along they began to get their stride back. Pulaski County trailed 8-12 at the end of the first quarter and 19-21 at the halftime break. After being outscored 10-11 at the end of the third quarter to trail 29-32, the Lady Cougars locked down defensively.

With 5:27 remaining in the game the Lady Cougars took a 33-32 lead, their first of the game, and never looked back. Pulaski County outscored the Patriots 14-3 in the final quarter to earn a 43-35 victory.

Reese Nolan led the way with 12 points. Morgan Vest added 12 points and Emma Ritter scored 10. Taylor Goble had a solid game, adding eight to the scoreboard. Morgan Price scored the final two points for Pulaski County.

With the win the JV Lady Cougars moved to 5-0 on the season.

Pulaski County will be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 28, when they travel to Greenville, Tennessee, to take on Oak Ridge, Tennessee. That holiday tournament will continue through Friday, Dec. 31.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2021.

