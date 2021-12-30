Lady Cougars battle back for tournament win

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Lady Cougar basketball team has been busy competing in the 32nd Annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greenville, Tennessee, during the holiday break.

The tournament features 20 top teams, including the Bradley Central Bears from Cleveland, TN; the Bullitt East Chargers from Mt. Washington, KY; the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights from Afton, TN; the Cleveland Blue Raiders from Cleveland, TN; the Daniel Boone Trailblazers from Gray, TN; the Grainger County Grizzlies from Rutledge, TN; the Greeneville Devils from Greeneville, TN; the Jefferson County Patriots from Dandridge, TN; the Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish from Knoxville, TN; the Larry A. Ryle Raiders from Union, KY; the Miles Park Mustangs from Charlotte, NC; the North Greene Huskies from Greeneville, TN; the Oak Ridge Wildcats from Oak Ridge, TN; the Shelby Valley Wildcats from Pikeville, KY; the South Greene Rebels from Greeneville, TN; the South Laurel Cardinals from London, KY; the Sullivan East Patriots from Bluff City, TN; the Upperman Bees from Baxter, TN; and the West Greene Buffaloes from Mosheim, TN.

That field includes a host of top seniors that have either committed to college teams or have multiple offers.

After falling 64-71 against top ranked Oak Ridge High School Tuesday, the Lady Cougars were looking to rebound and get another mark in the win column.

The Shelby Valley Wildcats also won in their opening round game against Daniel Boone High School by a final score of 59-37. The Wildcats came back Wednesday to playing yet another battle of two great teams, falling to a very solid Upperman squad 48-42.

The Lady Cougars came out hot, taking a quick 12-4 lead, but Shelby Valley stormed back. Kentucky signee Kassidy Rowe was one of two players for the Wildcats who have already made their college choices. She led the way for Shelby Valley with a team and game high 28 points. Alyssa Elswick added 24 and Zoee Johnson added 12 points in the loss.

The Lady Cougars led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 41-30 at the halftime break. The Lady Cougar lead was cut by a point by the end of the third, 54-44, and the fourth quarter fireworks began.

Despite Pulaski County leading by upper double digits at times in the first half, Shelby Valley battled back. With 2:18 remaining in the game, the lead was cut to seven points. With just under two minutes the lead was down to four and with 1:22 only two points separated the two teams. With 29 seconds remaining, Rowe sent a long three-point attempt to the basket, but it fell short. A rebound by the Wildcats led to a layup to bring the score to 66-64 in favor of Pulaski County.

The Lady Cougars were able to break the full court press and get the ball on their side of the court, using great passing to drain time off the clock. With 7.3 seconds left, the Wildcats fouled Paige Huff, who went to the line and calmly sank two free throws to move the score to 68-64 for the Lady Cougars. The Wildcats moved the ball quickly down the court and sent up an uncontested shot for two points, but the clock and the Wildcat’s luck ran out with the Cougars earning the win.

Secrist finished the game with 29 points, including four three-pointers. Hannah Keefer added 13 and Paige Huff scored 12 points. Alley Fleenor, who sat out most of the second and third quarters with foul trouble, added seven points. Erin Russell scored five and Tori Vest added two points in the win.

The Lady Cougars will now advance to play the Cleveland Blue Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. The winner of that game will play in game 34 of the tournament, which could be against Sullivan East or Myers Park, which play Thursday at 6 p.m. The sixth place game for the tournament will feature the winner of the Pulaski County game Friday, Dec. 31, at 12:30 p.m.

