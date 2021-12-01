Keeping homes safe during Christmas

By TODD GARWOOD

Pulaski Fire Marshall

With Christmas fast approaching, decorating and shopping, it’s easy to get so busy that we forget some simple facts and tips to remember this Christmas.

If using a real tree this year, find one that is really green with strong limbs. Shake the tree to see if needles begin falling off. If they fall off like a ‘Charlie Brown Christmas tree’ find one that is fresher. It is best if you can cut your own, but not everyone can do that so remember to shake it. When you get it home, cut the bottom of the tree in a 45 degree angle and place the tree in water. Give the tree fresh water every day. A dry tree is a fire hazard. As soon as Christmas is over, remove the tree from your house or sooner if it is drying out (remember the shake test).

Did you know that 1 in 4 of every Christmas tree fire was because the tree was too close to a heat source such as heater, fireplace, candles, etc…? Keep all sources of heat, including candles at least three feet from the tree. A good rule to live by concerning heaters and other heat sources is “Three Feet from the Heat.” Keep all flammable materials away from heaters, including clothes, draperies and the tree.

Candles are a popular decoration at Christmas. Let’s not forget that candles are an ‘open flame’ heat source and cause 2 out of 5 decoration fires each year. Make sure that candles are away from trees, wreaths, paper, curtains, etc… Candles should always be placed in sturdy fire-resistant holders that won’t tip over and are large enough to collect dripping wax. The candle holder needs to be on a sturdy and uncluttered surface, away from children and pets. NEVER leave home or go to bed with candles burning.

And speaking of decorations, check that wiring on all Christmas lights before wrapping your tree. If the wire is frayed, knotted or has deep bends in the wire, replace it. Don’t run Christmas lights and extension cords through windows or doors. Outside lights should always be plugged into an approved outdoor outlet. 1 in 3 Christmas tree fires are started by electrical problems.

An artificial tree needs to be kept from heat and take the same precautions as the real tree. Okay, do not water and no need to shake it to see if needles fall off, but still be safe.

It is my hope that everyone has a very Merry Christmas and New Year. If you have questions regarding fire prevention this Christmas or would like more information, you can call the Pulaski Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-994-8664 or the Pulaski Fire Department at 540-994-8662.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2021.

