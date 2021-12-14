Karen Queen Donahue

Karen Queen Donahue, age 58 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born December 26, 1962 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Donald Linkous and Pedie Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca King.

She is survived by her sons Matthew Queen, Pulaski County; Jeremy Queen and Christina Miller, Pulaski County; grandchildren Alice Queen, and Landen Queen, sister Donna Hill, Pulaski; brother Richard Hill, Pulaski; significant other Steve Jenkins, Dublin;

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 6p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

December 14, 2021.

