Juvenile drowns in YMCA pool

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Police Department is investigating the Monday drowning of a 5-year-old boy at YMCA of Pulaski County.

A press release from Chief J.D. Neice indicates the juvenile was found unresponsive in the facility’s indoor pool around 2:30 p.m. The child was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m.

The child, whose identity is not being released at present, was a kindergarten student at Critzer Elementary School, according to a post on Pulaski County Public Schools’ Facebook page.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of a kindergarten student from Critzer Elementary School,” the post states. “Extra staff and counselors have been made available to the schools this morning. We ask that you keep the family and friends of this student in your thoughts and prayers as they begin to process this terrible tragedy.”

Further details of what led to the drowning are not being released at this time.

According to emergency services communications at the time of the incident, CPR was in progress on the child when the call was dispatched. As the child was being transported to the hospital around 2:50 p.m., emergency services personnel indicated CPR was still in progress and the child’s heart was said to be in asystole, which means it was “flatlined,” with no electrical activity.

A person answering the phone at the YMCA Tuesday morning said the organization would be releasing a statement later in the afternoon.

According to a post on the Y’s website, a Day Camp was being held there Monday because public schools were closed for a teacher’s funeral. Day Camps run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a packed lunch, swimsuit and towel, and clothes for outside play.

The Y’s website post stated seven out of 45 spaces in the Day Camp remained available Monday.

In addition to officers from the police department, Pulaski Fire Department and Pulaski County Public Safety responded to the drowning.

The YMCA is on Oakhurst Avenue in Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on December 7, 2021.

Comments

comments