Julie (Jelayne) Brown

Julie (Jelayne) Brown, age 60 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Born October 22, 1961 in Giles County to the late James Arthur Brown & Cardella Manning Brown. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jamie Banes, brother, Ronnie Brown and brother-in-law, William Hamlin.

Julie worked 24 years at Pulaski Furniture and 9 years with the Dublin Walmart.

Left to Cherish her memories are Carol Brown, Dublin; David and Teri Brown, Pulaski; Judy Hamlin, NY; Barbara Kessinger, Vinton; Debbie and Richard Zirbel, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date. To sign Julie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2021.

