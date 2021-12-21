Johnny Ernest Tickle

Johnny Ernest Tickle, 69, of Draper, departed this life on Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was born January 8, 1952, in Pulaski, but spent his entire life living in Draper. He was a graduate of Dublin High School and worked for Overnite Transportation Company & Estes Express Lines for over 44 years. Johnny also drove a school bus for Pulaski County as a high school student, and again years later. He was a member of the Draper Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years. He was a member of Memorial Christian Church in Draper. While he loved each of his jobs, Johnny was happiest on the farm, where he spent most of his time after retiring.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, James Philip & Ruby Windle Tickle, and his brother, James P. Tickle, Jr. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Ruby Williams Tickle; daughter & son-in-law, Daphne & Dalford Phillips of Draper; son & daughter-in-law, Derek & Kim Tickle of Dublin; his cherished grandchildren, Josh Tickle & fiancé Abby Jones, & Emma Tickle; brother & sisters-in-law, Jerry & Linda Tickle of Morris, MN & Bessie Tickle of Draper; and numerous other brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Draper Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 90, Draper, VA 24324, or a charity of your choice.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Draper Valley Baptist Church in Draper. The service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The Tickle family is in the care of Norris-Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski. Online condolences can be made at www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski. com

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2021.

