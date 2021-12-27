John Everett Bryant

John Everett Bryant of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away December 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to parents Johnnie C. and Boyde M. Bryant on October 10, 1930 in Hanes, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years, Kathleen (Kay) Cable Bryant, step-granddaughter Angie Miller, mother, father, and sister. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Debbie Bryant, daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Jimmy Smith, grandchildren Madison and Trey Smith, step-granddaughter April Gilbert, and step-great grandchildren, Gabe Davidson, Carla Davidson, Jackson Gilbert, and C.J. (Catherine) Gilbert. He is also survived by his dear, special friend, Ms. Billie Gerringer.

John was an Air Force veteran, serving as an air traffic controller at Travis Air Force Base in California for five years. After the Air Force he attended barber school and began working at the OK Barbershop in the 1950s. He sold the shop in the early 1970s and began work at White Motor Company as a supervisor, retiring from Volvo in 1992. After retirement he worked part-time as a barber for many years, hanging up his scissors in 2016 from Bob Donley’s shop in Dublin. The barber shop is where he could always find someone to play a game of checkers. Very few competitors won against him.

John was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Pulaski where he taught Sunday school for thirty-five years and served as a church deacon for several decades.

In addition, John was an avid gardener. He was especially known for his tomatoes. He was also an avid fisherman, spending many a day on Claytor Lake with his fishing partner, Arnold Anderson. He also loved attending Fiddle, Banjo, and Dance Club jamborees at New River Community College with Billie.

John loved sports such as football and baseball, games such as pool, ping-pong, corn hole, and horseshoes, and outdoor events such as air shows. He lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed.

The family would like to express a special thank you, to the staff of Pulaski Community Hospital for their kindness.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends between 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday evening, December 29, 2021 at the Funeral Home. The family strongly recommends due to health issues, that masks be worn. To sign John’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

