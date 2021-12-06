Jerry Thomas Weaver

Jerry Thomas Weaver, age 92 longtime resident of Anchorage Alaska, peacefully passed in his sleep and went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, November 20, 2021 at the Kroontje Health Care Center, Blacksburg Virginia.

Born April 29, 1929 in Dublin, Virginia, he was the son of the late Earnest Hampton Weaver and Bessie Mae Andrews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 61 years, Virginia Mae Weaver and his second wife Frances Wright of 5 years; his sisters, Betty Joyce Quesenberry, Martha Louise Dalton and Shirley Jean Shelton; and grandson, Jason Glenn Zamets; and brother in-laws, Anthony Fiore, Donald Quesenberry and J.C Dalton.

Jerry enlisted in the Army/Air Corps at the age of 17 and traveled the world with Virginia and his children. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the USAF with 30 years of service and then settled in Anchorage where he built and managed multifamily units. Jerry loved Alaska and he spent many years hunting, fishing and tinkering on boats and vehicles with his dear friend Bill Lasiter. Jerry and his wife Virginia spent many summers on boats and in RV’s as they fished with Bill and Rita Lasiter in Seward’s Resurrection Bay in Seward for silver salmon and Kachemak Bay in Homer for halibut.

With his second wife, Frances, Jerry became a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church in Anchorage. He loved to attend with Frances and sing with Pastor Charlie’s wife, Connie England.

Surviving Jerry to cherish his memory son Jerry T. Weaver Jr. and wife, Li G. Retus, Anchorage, Alaska; daughter Pamela Jean Zamets and husband Michael L. Zamets, Beaumont, California; sister Elizabeth W. Fiore, Dublin, Virginia; grandchildren Christopher J. Zamets, Beaumont, California; Seth R. Weaver, Kula, Hawaii; Anne R. Weaver, Anchorage, Alaska; great-grandchildren Nadia Alyce Zamets, Trent Alexander Zamets and Skarlet Alyce Zamets,numerous nieces and nephews, special life-long friend Joe Pinket of Bear, Delaware; special friend and caregiver for Virginia and Jerry, Gayla Tauane-Leatualii, of Seattle Washington, friend and doctor, Anchorage nephrologist, Dr. Stephano Emili, who took exceptional care of him for many years.

Funeral services will be held this spring at the Ft. Richardson National Veterans Cemetery with the time and date to be announced later.

