Jerry Leon & Mary Frances Wilson

October 15, 1939- November 30, 2021

February 6, 1942 – November 27, 2021

Jerry Leon Wilson, 82, and Mary Frances Wilson (‘nee Hilliard), 79, of Dublin, passed away the last week of November 2021. The pair were married for 62 years and raised four sons and two grandchildren. Both worked in the New River Valley for more than 50 years, he as an independent painting contractor and she as a nurse’s aide at St. Alban’s Psychiatric Hospital and Carillion New River Valley Medical Center.

The couple was preceded in death by their son Christopher L. Wilson; their parents Joseph A. Wilson, Lucille K. Wilson (‘nee Smart), Thurman W. Hilliard and Golda L. Hilliard (‘nee Smith); and their siblings, Joyce Wilson Capps and Alta Hilliard Barringer and Eugene Hillard.

They are survived by their sons, William J. Wilson of St. Inigoes, Maryland, and Barron L. Wilson and Douglas Scott Wilson, both of Dublin; grandchildren, Danielle Wilson, Brittanny Wilson Ryan, Brandon Wilson, Gregory Wilson, Majesta Osborne, Shaeli Wilson and Tiersa Wilson; as well as six great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Blue Ridge Christian Counseling at https://brccva.org/donations/

A private family burial will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin. A memorial service will be held at a future time.

The Wilson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2021.

