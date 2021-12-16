‘It was a good night to be a Cougar fan’

Cougars, Lady Cougars shine against Cavs

By DAVID GRAVELY

Three of the four games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, went very well for fans of Pulaski County basketball as Pulaski County teams earned big wins over Carroll County in varsity and JV action. The fourth game, the varsity boys contest, was left incomplete after a medical emergency in the stands forced the final three minutes of the game to be postponed until a later date.

The day started with the JV Lady Cougars taking on the younger Lady Cavs. After a dominating win over Carroll County on the road last week and taking a quick early lead in the new game, Head Coach Shaun Lawson used the opportunity to get his bench as much work as possible.

The Lady Cougars lad 13-1 at the end of the first quarter and 27-9 at the halftime break. Andi Ratcliff, Reese Nolan, Morgan Vest, Morgan Price and Emma Ritter only saw limited action in the second half. The younger Lady Cougars continued to press the issue, winning the game by a final score of 46-20. With the win, they move to 3-0 on the season.

Reese Nolan led the way for the Lady Cougars with 11 points. Destiny Duncan added seven points. Morgan Vest, Taylor Goble and Caroline Bishop each scored six points. Andi Ratcliff and Emma Ritter scored four points each. Morgan Price added the final two points to the scoreboard.

The result was much the same for the JV boy’s squad. Carroll County took a 16-15 lead at the end of the first period, but the Cougar defense locked down the Cavaliers in the second, outscoring them 11-3 to take a 26-19 lead into the halftime break.

The stingy Cougar defense held Carroll County to just two points in the third while scoring 20 points of their own, then held them to just five points in the final quarter while adding 17 points to earn the 63-26 victory. The win moves the Cougars to 2-1 on the season.

Isaiah O’Dell led the Cougar offensive attack with 15 points. Joel Burchett backed him up with 13 points. Jele Green scored 12 points. Will O’Neil added six points and Johnny Anderson scored five. Jeremiah Turner scored four points. Drew Edwards and Gabe Walker scored three points each. Chandler Hollins chipped in two points and Marcus Reed added one point to the total.

The varsity Lady Cougars took the floor next with payback in mind. After taking one on the chin in their road trip to Carroll County, Pulaski County took the early lead and never looked back. Pulaski County led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter and 29-23 at the halftime break.

A tight third quarter saw Pulaski County outscore the Cavs 17-15 to move the score to 46-38 in favor of the Lady Cougars. A 15-7 effort by the Lady Cougars in the fourth quarter earned them the 61-43 victory. The win moves Pulaski County to 2-1 on the season.

Keslyn Secrist led the way with 19 points. Ally Fleenor connected for 13 points and Jaden Lawson added 12 points. Erin Russell and Paige Huff added six points each. Hannah Keefer scored the final five points for the Lady Cougars.

The varsity contest made it to the final three minutes before play was paused due to the medical emergency in the stands. PCHS staff evacuated the gym to allow paramedics to treat the individual. Sunday Carroll County school officials relayed the message that the patient was home and resting comfortably after the incident. When the game will be completed has not been decided at this point.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Christiansburg Tuesday, Dec. 14, then travel to Radford Friday, Dec. 17. Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Cougars will travel to Roanoke to face Patrick Henry.

For the Lady Cougars, the schedule is flipped. They were scheduled to travel to Christiansburg Tuesday, Dec. 14, then host Radford Friday, Dec. 17. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, they host Patrick Henry.

JV games begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contests at 7 p.m.

