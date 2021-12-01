Interstate pedestrian hit, killed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A male pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Interstate 81 in Washington County Monday evening died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, the pedestrian was in the northbound travel lanes near Exit 5 when he was struck. She said the vehicles were unable to avoid hitting the man.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s identity at present. The man’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy and positive identification.

An investigation into the 6:56 p.m. incident is ongoing.

