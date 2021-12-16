Indoor track athletes shine at LU

By DAVID GRAVELY

The COVID-19 pandemic has created chaos and havoc in many areas of our lives since it began, but sports were shut down for a time as fears of spreading the virus left those in charge with little option. Now, those sports that went through so much are getting back on the tracks and field across the country.

The Pulaski County High School indoor track and field program traveled to Lynchburg recently to compete in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University. The results were positive for the Cougars and Lady Cougars.

On the boy’s side, Pulaski County saw several top performances.

In the 55-meter race, Armonte Hill-Lewis took fourth and John Lyman was directly behind him in fifth. JJ Gulley finished eighth. Dante Reid took 13th and Zach Parker took 22nd. Trevor Burton was 26th with Keyontae Kennedy in 27th. Brett Jones finished 38th and Tanner Mace was 51st.

In the 300-meter race, Lyman was the top Cougar, finishing in 11th place. Kennedy was 30th, Hill-Lewis was 33rd and Jones was 36th. Parker finished 37th, Burton was 38th, Reid was 45th and Mace took 50th. Jadon Johnson was 63rd. Johnson also took 19th in the 500-meter race.

Garrett Kinder took eighth place in the 1,000-meter race. Evan Hull took 13th and Thomas Hanshew was 17th. Carter Simmers was 30th. Zaiden Morris was 35th.

Hull took second place in the 1,600-meter race. Kinder was close behind in fifth, followed by Hanshew in 10th. Simmers was 22nd with Morris finishing 39th.

The Cougar 4×200 relay team took second place with a time of 1:35.88. A second group of Cougar runners in the same race took sixth with a time of 1:41.47.

The Cougar 4×400 team took 10th place.

In the high jump, Gulley finished in second place with a 6’4” leap. Lyman was sixth at 6’. The long jump saw Hill-Lewis take first place at 21’7”. Gulley was eighth, followed by Lyman in ninth. Kennedy took 18th and Mace was 20th. Jones finished 25th. Reid was 26th and Parker was 36th.

Lyman finished second in the triple jump at 40’10”. Kennedy came in fourth place.

In the boy’s shot put, Diego Turner turned some heads with a throw of 50’4” to take first place. Turner is now ranked #1 in the Commonwealth among all classes and fourth in the nation. The second-place throw was 44’11” by an athlete from EC Glass. Jacob Brown took ninth with a 36’1” toss. Kiontre Hayden was 11th and Jack Johnson was 18th. Filepe Aguilar was 24th with Demarcus Hayden at 25th. Shawn Wines was 37th and Aiden Moore was 38th.

“Our boys were solid in the first outing,” Cougar Head Coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. T”hey are very different from the girls team as they are very experienced and had some very strong performances that were highlighted by senior Armonte Hill-Lewis winning the long jump and qualifying for states, ensuring he has a chance to defend his title from last season. Junior Diego Turner took gold in the shot put putting him atop the shot putters in class 4A. We have 13 seniors who were all a part of the runs we made last year for the indoor title and with lots of returners and many very promising newcomers seem to be ready to take a crack at getting the job done.”

Several Lady Cougars performed well also.

Cierra Truehart took 23rd in the 55-meter race. Franny Salamanca was 35th. Shai-Anne Lyman was 63rd. Bri Hill was 82nd. Margie Lyman was 91st.

Truehart was 43rd in the 300-meter race. Salamanca was 45th and Nora Lester was 51st. Caitlin Weil took 67th. Hill was 75th and Margie Lyman was 82rd.

Lester took 21t in the 1,000-meter race with Weil was 22nd. The girl’s 4×200 team took 11th place.

Courtney Cregger finished 24th in the long jump. Truehart was 25th. Salamanca took 11th in the triple jump with Truehart earning 12th.

Claire Dunnigan was 11th in the shot put with a throw of 27’3”.

“Our kids did very well for the first meet indoor in two years,” Coach Ogbagabir said. “The girls are super young and inexperienced, but handled it relatively well for their first meet or competition of any kind. They have a lot of potential to continue to get better and become very competitive in the 4D over the course of the season and in the post season landscape.”

“For our coaching staff, it’s helpful to have athletes who have been there before and understand the implications of a major post season meet and getting after it to try and win,” he continued. “For the athletes it’s a good start to statistically be atop of all divisions in the entire state and know that the goal is to continue to get better and grow with momentum.”

Written by: Editor on December 16, 2021.

Comments

comments