Griffith steps aside in drowning probe

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith is stepping aside when it comes to the investigation of a 5-year-old’s drowning at YMCA of Pulaski County Monday.

In a press release, Griffith says a court order recused Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office from the investigation “Due to the fact that I (Griffith) have a fiduciary and personal relationship with the Pulaski YMCA.” He went on to explain that the YMCA provides childcare for a member of his immediate family.

As a result of the recusal, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney will provide legal advice to Pulaski Police Department during the investigation.

According to Pulaski Police Department Chief J.D. Neice, the juvenile, identified by school officials as Auston Wingo, was found unresponsive in the YMCA’s indoor pool around 2:30 p.m. Wingo was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. Monday.

Further details of what led to the drowning are not being released at this time.

Wingo was a kindergarten student at Critzer Elementary School, according Pulaski County Public Schools. The schools made extra staff and counselors available Tuesday and set up an Auston Wingo Memorial Fund at Critzer to help the child’s family with expenses.

Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so through School Cash On-line at https://pcva.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/1240/309/False/True. Checks, made payable to Critzer Elementary School also may be mailed to Critzer Elementary School, 100 Critzer Drive, Pulaski, VA 24301. The school asks that donation checks include “Auston Wingo Memorial Fund” in the memo line.

A statement from the school system indicates the school system and Critzer were “devastated” by Wingo’s loss.

“Auston was a kindhearted kid who exhibited unshakable optimism and an incredible love for his family, especially his older sister Tatyana. He will be missed far beyond what words can convey,” a Tuesday afternoon school system Facebook post states.

“We ask that you keep the family and friends of this student in your thoughts and prayers as they begin to process this terrible tragedy,” the school system also posted.

According to emergency services communications at the time of the 2:30 p.m. drowning, CPR was in progress on the child when the call was dispatched. As the child was being transported to the hospital around 2:50 p.m., emergency services personnel indicated CPR was still in progress and the child’s heart was said to be in asystole, which means it was “flatlined,” with no electrical activity.

YMCA Chief Executive Officer Jessie Woods issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. on December 6, our lifeguard and YMCA staff came to the aid of a 5-year-old boy who was unresponsive in our swimming pool. Our YMCA staff immediately began CPR, while 911 was called.

“We were heartbroken to learn that the child passed away last night at the hospital. Everyone at the YMCA of Pulaski County is deeply saddened by this situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with this young boy and his family and friends. We are preparing to have counselors available to staff and participants to help process this tragedy.

“Making sure all children and adults are safe in and around water is a top priority. In addition to cooperating with external investigators, we will conduct an internal review to learn the facts about what happened and to ensure our water safety policies align with best-in-class practices and procedures.”

A post on the Y’s website Monday indicated a Day Camp was being held there because public schools were closed for a teacher’s funeral. Day Camps run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a packed lunch, swimsuit and towel, and clothes for outside play.

The Y’s website post stated seven out of 45 spaces in the Day Camp remained available Monday.

The YMCA is on Oakhurst Avenue in Pulaski.

