Georgia Ann Ferguson Wallace

NEWBERN, Va.

Georgia Ann Ferguson Wallace, age 81, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 after a long battle with dementia, followed by a short illness.

Georgia was born November 10, 1940 in Princeton, W.Va. to the late James Dale and Lena Ferguson. She attended Princeton High School and graduated in 1958. Georgia then attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, W.Va., where she graduated in 1961 as a Registered Nurse; later becoming a CCRN and a Certified Oncology Nurse. Georgia retired from nursing after 50 years in 2011, having worked the last 13 years at the Lewis Gale Cancer Care Center in Pulaski, Va. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Radford, Va.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband and soulmate of 58 years, Robert Wallace of Newbern, Va.; only and much-loved daughter, Heather Wallace and husband, Dennis Dalton of Pulaski, Va.; three cherished grandsons, Patrick Lambert, Cameron Wallace, both of Dublin, Va., and Robert Lambert of Nashville, Tenn.; brother, Jimmy Ferguson of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Sally Reed and husband, Randy of Princeton, W.Va.; many nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgia’s memory can be made to PuraVida Ministries, 9609 University Blvd., Highlands Branch, CO 80163-1370 for the children of Guatemala, or to your local food bank.

To share memories of Georgia Ann Ferguson Wallace, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Georgia’s family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2021.

Comments

comments